A Lafayette man was arrested last Wednesday after allegedly choking his wife.
Steven Craig Frost, 30, was charged with aggravated assault.
According to the arrest report, Frost placed his hands on the throat of his wife and choked her.
Frost’s wife indicated that they were arguing over a child’s snack, leading to Frost becoming violent and eventually choking her.
It was the 11th time that Frost has been booked into jail.
Frost’s bond was set at $10,000, and his court date is slated for May 26.
