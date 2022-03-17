A Red Boiling Springs man was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly choked his girlfriend and threatened to kill her on March 7.
Robert L. Banks, 39, of 8436 Union Camp Road, Red Boiling Springs, got into an argument with the woman while they were driving in their car on the way home to their house.
According to the report from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Banks grabbed the woman by her hair and demanded that she get out of the car, but she refused. He then told her that he would kill her and put his hand around her neck and began to choke her. Banks put his other hand around her mouth, making it difficult for her to breathe.
Another called pulled up while the altercation was going on and started flashing its lights, causing Banks to stop choking the victim.
The victim stated that she was scared for her life and even urinatd on herself.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department officers arrived and arrested Banks on an aggravated domestic assault charge in the incident. Banks was already on probation for a previous criminal conviction, and was charged with violating that probation. His bond was set at $25,000, and he is scheudled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on April 20 to face the latest charges.
