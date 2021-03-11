A Lafayette man was arrested last Friday after he allegedly pointed the barrel of a shotgun at a female.
Jacob Dewayne White, 44, was charged with aggravated assault following in the incident.
According to the arrest report, White allegedly pushed the female up against a cabinet with a shotgun and then pointed the barrel of the weapon at her.
The victim told Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Josh McClard that she feared bodily harm. The incident occurred after she had allegedly been talking to another male while she and White were separated the previous week.
White had her phone and therefore prevented her from calling 911.
The report states that White continued to verbally and physically abuse her until she collapsed with chest pains on March 4, when she was transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
After she was treated, she went to the Lafayette Police Department to report the incident.
White’s court date is slated for March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.