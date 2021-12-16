A Westmoreland man is facing forgery and false report charges after he failed to show up for a court date and then allegedly printed off a counterfeit form saying he had did not make the court date due to COVID-19.
James Glenn Hatton, 53, of the 1000 block of Reece Road, Westmoreland, was initially charged on Sept. 15 with allowing his dog to run at large. He was then charged in October with a probation violation and apparently missed a court date.
Hatton offered a document claiming he had COVID-19 causing him to miss the court date, but the document proved to be a false one that had been printed from the internet.
Hatton was arrested on Dec. 3 and charged with violating his probation, as well as filing a false report and forgery. His bond was set at $11,000 as he was booked into the Macon County Jail.
His initial court date in Macon County General Sessions Court on the latest charges was scheduled for Dec. 8, but was pushed back to Dec. 15.
