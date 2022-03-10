A Macon County man who had been on the run for approximately three weeks was captured by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and arrested on Feb. 28.
Lee Clark, 20, of 2108 Celina Road, Red Boiling Springs, was initially one of three people accused of stealing more than $1,100 in merchandise from the Lafayette Walmart on Feb. 10. In that incident, according to the report from Det. Jeff Hix of the Lafayette Police Department, Clark acted as a lookout for Logan Crowe and Christopher Blackburn, who had buggies full of merchandise that the pushed out of the store without paying. Police were able to catch both Crowe and Blackburn in the matter and charged them with theft.
Three days later, the Macon County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Clark’s residence at 2108 Celina Road, responding to a call where he was acting erratically and shooting a gun, firing shots up into the air. Police arrived and used the patrol car’s PA system to try and get Clark to come out peacefully. But Clark ran out the back door of the residence and into the woods. He disobeyed orders to stop and managed to escape law enforcement. Clark’s grandmother stated to officers that Clark ran due to having outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Police caught up with Clark again just before midnight on Feb. 28, going to his residence and knocking on the door. As they were doing so, Clark escaped out a basement door and took off into the woods again. He ran across several neighboring properties, but officers were able to catch him at 1866 Celina Road and place him under arrest.
Clark was charged with four counts of evading arrest, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, theft of property, failure to appear and felony criminal conspiracy.
He was transported to the Macon County Jail, where his bond was set at $29,000 with a court dates scheduled for March 16 and March 23 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
