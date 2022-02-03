A Macon County man who had a warrant out for his arrest on major drug charges from a Jan. 12 incident and Jan. 20 auto crash was captured and taken to the Macon County Jail on Jan. 26 for multiple violations of the law.
William Christopher Gregory, 41, of 689 Taurus Farm Road, Lafayette, was arrested by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department for charges from the two separate incidents.
On Jan. 20, Deputy Byron Butcher was on patrol and found Gregory’s Ford F-150 crashed on Galen Road. Gregory had abandoned the vehicle and a left small animal inside the vehicle. Gregory and a female passenger had been in the truck at the time of the crash.
Gregory was charged with his eighth incident of driving on a revoked license. He was also charged with failure to maintain his lane, failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give immediate notification of the crash.
Eight days prior to that, Gregory had been charged in a matter where he had possession of numerous illegal narcotics. He was charged with meth, fentanyl, morphine and heroin all in his possession, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Gregory was arrested on Jan. 26 in all the charges and was transported to the Macon County Jail for booking. His bond was set at $23,000 composite , and he is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Feb 23 to face those charges.
