A Red Boiling Springs man is facing multiple charges stemming from four separate incidents of attempting to pass counterfeit bills and stealing supplies and equipment from a construction site.
Cody Lane Ray, 21, of 260 Olin Bean Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged Nov. 1 with first attempting to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at the RBS Market in Red Boiling Springs and then attempting to pass a counterfeit $10 bill to pay for items he wanted to purchase.
A check of the store’s deposit showed that two other counterfeit $20s had already been accepted by the store. All three bills had the same serial number, according to the Red Boiling Springs Police Department.
Red Boiling Springs Police Chief Jeff Gentry and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office contacted Ray at his residence and found multiple counterfeit bills in his possession. As the investigation continued, several items used to make counterfeit bills were found in an abandoned mobile home near Ray’s residence.
Ray was also charged in an Oct. 25 incident at the Lafayette Walmart as he attempted to pass another of the counterfeit $20 bills.
In a separate matter, Ray was also charged after being found in possession of approximately $20,000 worth of items that had been taken from a house on Wooten Park Road that was under construction.
Deputy Austin Cliburn went to 542 Wooten Park Road on Nov. 1 and spoke to Jonathan Dennis, who is having the house built on the property. Dennis informed the deputy that sometime between 2 p.m., on Oct. 31 and 6 a.m., on Nov. 1 that the following items were stolen from the construction site.
Missing items include a Dewalt heater; two rigid angle griders, a wheelbarrow, a Glacier Bay sin, two Harbor Breeze ceiling fans, a Chicago Electric mig welder, a Kitchen Aid dishwasher, a Craftsman ratchet set, multiple Delta faucets and ceiling lights, multiple five-gallon buckets of pain, new paint rollers and a 16-foot trailer.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Deputy Cliburn was contacted by the Red Boiling Springs Police Department, which had located all the missing items that belonged to Dennis in Ray’s possession.
Ray was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including theft of property over $20,000, criminal trespassing, aggravated burglary, four counts of theft by criminal simulation and criminal attempt to commit theft.
Once in custody, Ray also admitted to passing two counterfeit $20s at Advance Auto Parts in Lafayette and one counterfeit $20 at McDonald’s both on Oct. 26.
Ray was transported to the Macon County Jail where his cumulative bond was set at $64,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
