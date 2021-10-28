A Bethpage man has been arrested regarding multiple crimes and was finally caught when one homeowner had him held at gunpoint until police arrived.
Tyson Surls, 37, of 207 Chipman Road, Bethpage, was at 977 Johns Creek Road, Lafayette, on the property of Geary Searcy, who saw a man shining a flashlight into his residence. Searcy went outside and found Surls going through his truck. Surls stated that he had permission to borrow anything he wanted.
Searcy then held Surls at gunpoint and told him not to leave and stay on the porch. He then called police, who arrived on the scene. Surls told Sgt. Jake Akers that he had used meth a couple of hours before coming onto Searcy’s property.
Surls was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
Two days later, on Oct. 15, Surls was charged in two more incidents. He was at 2207 Austin Road in Lafayette when a woman there noticed him in her yard and asked him what he needed. Surls told the woman he needed a ride. She told Surls she could not give him a ride and asked him to leave.
Around time, Deputy Aaron Shipley of the Macon County Sheriff’s Department came by as the woman was dialing 911. She flagged the officer down and Shipley turned around, and found Surls waking int the woods on a neighbor’s property. He was charged with criminal trespassing in that matter.
Surls was also charged in a burglary from a residence at 623 Jimtown Road, Lafayette when he had a cellphone, a GPS and some keys were in his possession. Those items turned out to be stolen from the residence on Jimtown Road.
Surls was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and theft of property in that matter.
In all, Surls’ bond was set at $8,000 total with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Mac on County General Sessions Court to answer to all charges against him.
