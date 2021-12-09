A Macon County man was arrested on charges of aggravated attempted arson and domestic assault after a Nov. 21 dispute with his girlfriend.
William Zinke, 49, of 3391 Pleasant Valley Road, Lafayette, was in an argument with the woman when he flipped over a table.
Zinke then proceeded to take a can of gasoline and throw it onto an open propane flame.
Police arrived on the scene and met the woman on the front porch of the home. Her hand was bleeding as she was being interviewed by officers.
Officers could smell a strong odor of gasoline coming from inside the home. She told police that Zinke threw the gasoline on the flame while was yelling and screaming. She ran out of the home and went to the neighbor’s house and called 911.
When police arrived, Zinke had left the residence. He was later arrested and his bond was set at $50,000. Zinke is scheduled to be in Macon County General Sessions Court on Jan. 12 to face the charges of aggravated arson and domestic assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.