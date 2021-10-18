A Macon County man has been arrested on a charge of rape of a child under the age of 13, and sexual assault in regards to an 11-year-old girl.
Darrell Wayne Rippy, 55, of 689 Taurus Farms Road, Lafayette, was arrested on those charges on Oct. 12 after the mother of the 11-year-old girl took her to Macon County General Hospital on Oct. 5 due to the fact a male subject had assaulted her.
Rippy is a truck driver for Apple Jack Trucking and has taken the child on the road with him. According to the report from Macon County Sheriff’s Detective Shane Gregory, the sexual assaults of the child have been taking place since she was six years old.
The acts apparently took place in the sleeper portion of the cab of Rippy’s semi truck and in the girl’s bedroom.
Due to some of the acts taking place while Rippy was on the road and that the assaults have been ongoing since 2016, it is believed that the rapes occurred in a number of other states in addition to Tennessee.
Rippy was booked into the Macon County Jail, and his bond was set at $1 million. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 18 in Macon County General Sessions Court regarding the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.