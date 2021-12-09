A 25-year-old Lafayette man was arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he allegedly sent photos of of his private parts to a 15-year-old girl via social media and also claimed to be the girl’s uncle so he could have her leave school with him.
Alfredo Silva, 25, of 1666 Shrum Cemetery Road, Westmoreland, was arrested by Det. Shane Gregory by Macon County High School SRO Terry Atkins on Nov. 19, informing him that Silva was texting the 15-year-old girls to try and get her out of school so they could have sex.
Gregory located Silva in the parking lot at the Macon One Stop Market sitting in a gray Dodge truck approximately 300 yards from the entrance of the high school.
Silva admitted that he had texted the girl and had called the high school claiming to be her uncle and telling people in the office that the girl needed to leave school early.
Silva also had sent nude photos of himself to her via SnapChat.
Silva was arrested and charged in the matter. He was transported to the Macon County Jail, where his bond was set at $40,000. He is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Dec. 8 to face the charge.
