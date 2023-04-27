Fatal crash photo

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on Highway 10 in Macon County on Saturday night, where two were people were injured and one was killed in the two-vehicle accident.

On Saturday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Macon County.

The accident occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Highway 10 near Hillsdale Circle.

