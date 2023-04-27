On Saturday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Macon County.
The accident occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Highway 10 near Hillsdale Circle.
On Saturday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles in Macon County.
The accident occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Highway 10 near Hillsdale Circle.
The first vehicle involved in the crash was a 2004 GMC Canyon (pickup truck) driven by Juan Carlos Canseco Rios, 31, of Tennessee. At the time of the incident, Rios was the only one in the truck.
The second vehicle, driven by Billy Ray Davis, 65, of Tennessee, was a 2013 Toyota Camry. At the time of the crash, Davis had passenger Lana Trapp, 66, also of Tennessee, in the vehicle with him.
According to the THP, the pickup truck that was being driven by Rios was traveling southbound on Highway 10 in Macon County.
At the same time, Davis was traveling northbound on Highway 10 in his car. Rois’ truck crossed over the center line into the northbound lane of Highway 10, striking Davis and his passenger. Rios’ vehicle then traveled over an embankment and struck a tree before coming to rest.
Davis’ car came to rest on the northbound fog line (center line) facing west.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report indicated that Davis was fatally injured in the crash and that both Trapp and Rios also suffered injuries.
Both drivers and the passenger were all wearing seatbelts.
As of press time, no charges have been filed. The accident is still being investigated.
