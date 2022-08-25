A man with a warrant out of Macon County is facing multiple drug charges — including possession of heroin and methamphetamine — after an Aug. 12 traffic pursuit on Hwy. 25 from Trousdale County into Smith County led to his arrest.

Jessie Newberry, 28, of Red Boiling Springs, was reportedly riding a motorcycle with no license tag when a Trousdale County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop in Hartsville.

