A Portland man who was staying at his mother-in-law’s house on Shiloh Road in Macon County flipped over the Christmas tree and destroying the inside of the home, among other things during an apparent intoxicated rampage.
Michael Hollon, 48, of 111 North Harris Lane, Portland, was staying with his mother-in-law when on Dec. 18 in the early hours of the morning, he began beating on the walls and doors of the residence.
Hollon then grabbed the Christmas tree, flipped it upside down and began destroying the inside of the house.
He took the kitchen table and tried to smash it through the back door and then went outside and kicked over several burn barrels before smashing out the window of a pickup truck as he was leaving.
Hollon had also been at two different neighbor’s houses. On Dec. 17 he was on the back porch of a residence nearby and was hallucinating and found with a straw used for snorting drugs. He was charged with public intoxication in that matter.
He also was located after smashing up the house he was staying at another residence on Shiloh Road, breaking out a window and trying to get into that home.
Hollon was taken into custody where he was charged with two counts of vandalism and criminal trespassing.
But even after he got to jail, his night was not over, as he attacked another inmate in the cell with him, claiming that inmate had a gun and was going to attack him. He received an additional assault charge over that.
Hollon’s bond was set at $10,000 total and he is due in Macon County General Sessions Court on Jan. 19 to face all the accumulated charges.
