A Lafayette man was arrested after he threatened two people, including a 13-year-old juvenile girl, with a machete on Nov. 7.
Nathaniel Minassian, 19, of 300 Main Street, Lafayette, got into an argument with his girlfriend and then threatened her and her 13-year-old sister with a machete.
Witnesses to the incident which took place at 403 College Street in Lafayette, said that Minassian was yelling and threatening them and pointing the machete at their faces.
Minassian then fled the scene when the girls’ brother pointed a gun at him.
Minassian was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by Lafayette Police Department Sgt. Matthew Looper and transported to the Macon County Jail, where his bond was set at $20,000. He is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Dec. 8 to answer to the charge.
