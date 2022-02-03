A manhunt for suspects wanted for multiple dangerous felonies in both Macon and Sumner counties resulted in the capture of Dillon Kirby on Jan. 25 in Bethpage.
Kirby, 19, of 255 Whitson Road, Apt. B, Bethpage, was the subject of the man hunt after he was initially charged with especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, kidnapping and robbery in Macon County. Kirby had warrants for his arrest already out on those charges.
On Jan. 19, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department responded to a stolen vehicle call at 301 Bob Perry Road in Bethpage. The complainant, Kirsten Reese, advised that her roommate had said her 2001 Jeep Wrangler was not in the driveway when she arrived at home. Reese told police that she had another vehicle in here driveway with the keys inside and that the key to the jeep was in a box inside her house. There was no forced entry into the home.
Macon County Deputies contacted reese and told her that the Jeep had been located at 137 Farley Lane, Hartsville. The Macon deputies advised that Kirby had stolen the Jeep and that he had fled into the woods behind the house and was being pursued on foot by deputies. The key was left in the ignition by Kirby, and Reese identified the vehicle and reclaimed possession of it.
In that matter, Kirby was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
Six days later, officers were on Kirby’s trail again and went to 1015 Mount Vernon Road in Bethpage where they saw a suspect believed to be Kirby run into his mother’s residence at that address as they pulled into the driveway.
They spoke with his mother, Birthie Valene Kirby, 37, and she told police that Dillon Kirby was not there and that he had not been there since earlier in the day.
Birthie Kirby had been advised on Jan. 19 at the Farley Lane residence, when deputies were searching for her son, not to attempt to hide him for cover for him, because she would be charged as being an accessory.
Birthie Kirby initially was adamant that her son was not at the residence, though the deputy told her that she was lying. She then confessed that he had run out the back door and that she had lied because it would give Kirby time to escape out the back door.
The manhunt ensued with warnings issued to people in the area of Mount Vernon Road that Kirby was at-large and should be considered to be armed and dangerous.
He was finally caught by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and transported to the Sumner County Jail on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and aggravated burglary. His bond was set at $40,000, and he is scheduled to be in Sumner County General Sessions Court on March 23 to face those charges. Kirby is also expected to be extradited to Macon County to face the charges against him there as well.
Birthie Kirby was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact and with making false statements to police. Her bond was set at $12,500 and she is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on March 9 to answer to those charges.
