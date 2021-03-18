A Red Boiling Springs man was recently arrested after he allegedly initially fled from police.
Elijah M. Byfield, 21, faces multiple charges stemming from the incident, which took place on March 4.
According to the arrest report, Red Boiling Springs Assistant Police Chief James Killmon was attempting to place Byfield in custody due to an outstanding warrant.
However, Byfield entered a vehicle and became a part of a police pursuit that ended with Byfield running into a residence. Byfield ran into the residence and then exited through a different door, leaving him at large at the time.
However, Byfield turned himself in and thus was served with an arrest warrant four days later, on March 8.
He is charged with evading arrest by a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and domestic violence.
His bond was set at $8,000, and his court date is slated for April 14.
