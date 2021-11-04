A Dixon Springs man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary stemming from a break-in at 203 Cumberland Lane in Dixon Springs.
Joshua Thomas Studinarz, 35, of 209 Cumberland Lane, Dixon Springs, entered his neighbor’s residence by kicking in the door. At the time of the incident, Studinarz was holding a .40 caliber pistol in his hand.
The neighbors were at home at the time Studinarz kicked in the door, and Studinarz left once he saw them. The residents of the home contacted police, who made contact with Studinarz.
Studinarz admitted to Det. Shane Gregory to having kicked in the door at the neighbor’s home. He was charged with the two crimes and transported to the Macon County Jail, where his bond was set at $20,000.
Studinarz is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
