A Westmoreland man was arrested after he allegedly came to his neighbor’s house and began waving a knife while in an angry rage.
Michael Lankford, 65, of 1891 Siloam Church Road, Westmoreland, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct as a result of the incident.
According to Deputy Elliot Sandifer’s report, Lankford came onto the property of his neighbor, Scott McDonald and began arguing with him about a car battery.
Lankford was out in the middle of the road yelling and causing alarm to neighbors who had come outside to see what was going on.
According to what McDonald told police, Lankford had a knife in his hand while he was ranting during the disturbance.
After a bit, another neighbor came out to try and calm Lankford and escort him back to his residence.
When Deputy Sandifer spoke to Lankford, he stated that he was holding the pocket knife but did not have it out during the altercation.
Lankford smelled of alcohol, and after interviewing all parties involved in the matter, Lankford was placed under arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
He was transported to the Macon County Jail, where his bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled originally for Oct 6 in Macon County General Sessions Court. However, the case was continued until Oct. 27.
