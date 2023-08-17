Many in the area are aware of Wolf Hill Tire and owner W.C. Smith.
Now, after decades of serving Macon and surrounding counties, Smith and his family have decided that it’s time for the next chapter in their lives.
“I drove a truck for 18 years,” said Smith. “I got tired of being away from home all the time. Most of the time, I only saw home in the daylight, on weekends.
“I thought for a long time about what I could do to make a living at home. Then, one day I thought to myself, ‘As long as there’s cars, there’s gonna be tires.’ I decided to go for it.”
Wolf Hill Tire has closed after 36 years in business.
“I was 41 when we opened in 1987,” said Smith. “I started by myself on a wing and a prayer, just hoping I could make it. My son (Phillip) started helping me, and me and him worked here a long time by ourselves. Our first order was for 105 tires, and it cost us $5,000. That first day, I about worried myself to death, and a friend of mine from over in Tompkinsville (Kentucky) told me to not worry and to just give it some time.”
“Phillip said that first week that he wished we could just sell 100 tires, and I said, ‘Me too.’ Within a couple weeks, we had our first week of selling 100 tires, and we were tickled to death.”
Over the years, many people were employed by Wolf Hill Tire.
“We eventually got so busy that we had to hire more hands,” said Smith. “I’ve had as many as five people working, including myself. If I had to guess, I’ve probably had around 50 hands through the years. They would find better jobs (and leave), and some went to driving trucks or whatever.”
Many aren’t aware of where the name comes from.
“The community is known as Wolf Hill,” said Smith. “It got it’s name many years ago, because there was a pack of wolves around here that was killing farmers’ livestock. They got tired of it, and up on the hill, they dug a deep hole and hung a pig over it. The wolves would try and get the pig, and they would fall into the hole. The next day, the farmers would come and kill the wolves that were trapped in the hole. They eventually got them all.”
Wolf Hill Tire wasn’t just a place to get tires, but it was a place where friends could catch up while they waited for their tires to be mounted.
“I’ve made a lot of friends through the years,” said Smith. “I can’t think of one bad thing about going into business for myself. Everybody’s been good to me, and I’ve tried to be good to everybody.
“If I could go back and change things, I wouldn’t change a thing. I can’t think of nothing bad about doing it.”
The decision to close Wolf Hill Tire came in the end was due to not being able to find people to work. That seems to be an issue nationwide these days.
“It just got to where, lately, nobody wanted to work,” said Smith. “Kevin and Heather (Smith’s grandson and his grandson’s wife) was trying to do it all by themselves and finally had to give it up. They just got burned out.”
Now that the doors are finally closed and no more people are driving up to the shop, what will be missed the most?
“I’ll miss the people,” Smith said. “I’ve always said that people weren’t just customers ... they were my friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.