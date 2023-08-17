After 36 years, Wolf Hill Tire has closed their doors

For the past 36 years, Wolf Hill Tire has been operated by the Smith family, which includes (from left) Kevin Smith, Heather Smith, Korbin Smith, Betty Smith, and W.C. Smith.

Family member Phillip Smith is not pictured.

 Erik Hernandez/Macon County Times

Many in the area are aware of Wolf Hill Tire and owner W.C. Smith.

Now, after decades of serving Macon and surrounding counties, Smith and his family have decided that it’s time for the next chapter in their lives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.