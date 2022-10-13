The Macon County Marching Band has marched to victories with wins in September and continuing into October. The members earned wins in last week’s Blue Devil Invitational held at Lebanon High School.
Band Director Joey Wilburn spoke highly of his students.
“They have performed very well in these invitationals,” he said.
The Lebanon Invitational followed the group performing at Hendersonville and Station Camp with impressive performances in recent weeks.
“The win at Lebanon really charged up the band members,” Wilburn said. “When we win superior and excellent titles within a group of nine other bands, the kids should be very pleased and excited.”
The bands next competition is Oct. 27 at Soddy-Daisy.
“The real challenge for our students is on Nov. 5 where the 2A Division contests will be,” Wilburn said.
At the Lebanon Invitational, the band won the following awards: Class 2A, the performance ratings were Color Guard, 2 (Excellent), Percussion, 1 (Superior), Field Commander, 1 and Overall, 1.
The Tigers won first place for field commander and for band. Drum majors also placed first for the overall competition.
“The 60 students participating in band range from freshmen to senior students,” Wilburn said. “The majority are freshmen and sophomores, with a few in the lower grades participating. The junior and senior players are only about 17 students.
“There are probably five or six students that seem to be seeking music to be a career. Even if they don’t, these young men and women are making memories and not just music.”
