A Red Boiling Springs High School teacher and student recently received awards from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) District 4 at an awards night held at the VFW Post 9851 in Hendersonville.
Tammy Marlow was honored as the high-school teacher of the year, and RBS senior Devin Justice was recognized as the district’s second-place winner in the Voice of Democracy essay contest.
Justice will receive an $800 scholarship as a result of the fact that this is the second year that he has been selected.
