WESTMORELAND — Lafayette’s Betty Marsh was awarded the grand prize at Tri-County Electric’s annual meeting on May 13 at Westmoreland High School.
Marsh received a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
The winner of the $100 to start the meeting was Elise Phillips.
Tony Bentle, the Westmoreland District Director, welcomed everyone to the meeting and following the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, invocation, reading of notice and proof of mailing, and reading of the past two years’ minuts, Tri-County Electric CEO Paul Thompson reported on the company’s financial position.
Numerous door prizes were awarded after the business meeting ended, and Tri-County Electric gave umbrellas to members at registration, with each child receiving a Tri-County Electric T-shirt.
Refreshments were provided by Linda’s Cakes and Catering and served by the Westmoreland High School Beta Club.
In addition to cash prizes, two iPads were given away in the children’s drawing. Tristan Shaw, a second-grade student at Austin Tracy Elementary School, and Dillon West, a senior at Macon County High School, also won $500 technology grants for their schools.
As required by the Tri-County Electric bylaws, a meeting of the board of directors was held immediately following the annual meeting. Officers elected were: Kelby Graves (District T, Tompkinsville), president; Tommy Thompson (District H, Hartsville), vice-president; Tony Bentle (District W, Westmoreland), secretary/treasurer.
— Submitted
