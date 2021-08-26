Lafayette native Barry Marshall was recently appointed as a Macon County commissioner, representing District 5.
“I’ve been here all my life, and I’d like to think I might be able to contribute with the knowledge of having lived here that time,” Marshall said.
Marshall’s appointment came about as a result of the opening in District 5 following the death of Scott Cothron, a fifth district representative who lost his battle with cancer on June 19.
Cothron — a 50-year-old who was employed by WestRock in Gallatin — ran for office in 2018 for the first time, garnering the most votes among the three candidates in District 5 while running against two incumbents (current county commissioner Ken Witte and Kimmy Warf).
Three candidates — Marshall, Daniel Hill and Greg Alvis — were considered by the county commissioners to fill the open seat.
Marshall garnered votes from 11 of the 18 commissioners present at the county commission meeting on Aug. 16, with Hill receiving four and Alvis getting three.
The 69-year-old Marshall — who is a 1970 graduate of Macon County High School and who has always lived in the fifth district — is serving in public office for the first time.
He actually considered running for county commissioner in 2018, when Cothron was elected.
“When Scotty ran … we go to church together,” Marshall said. “I knew his momma and daddy. I told my wife that I had thought about it for years and that I was going to run for it, and somebody said Scotty was running. He tried to get me to run. I said, ‘You’re younger. You go ahead and run for it, and I’ll support you.’
“As old as I am, I thought I’d better run (now) if I was going to do it. I thought I’d see if they liked me.”
Marshall farms and has worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the past 17-plus years, after more than 20 years as an employee at Fleetwood Homes.
In looking at the most pressing issues facing Macon County, Marshall hesitates to point to one central issue as carrying greater importance than others.
“The input of people coming in with the pressure on schools, on the road department … there’s just a lot of things to look at the way I see it,” Marshall said. “It’s not just one in particular.”
Marshall will fulfill the remainder of Cothron’s term. That seat will be up for reelection in 2022.
