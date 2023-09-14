The Macon County Retired Teachers Association met on Sept. 5 at Winding Stairs Park, with opening remarks from president George McCrary and a welcome from North Central Telephone Cooperative’s Amy Phelps, who sponsored the meeting and provided lunch from Pit Stop BBQ.
Carl Gregory prayed prior to the lunch, followed by the pledge of allegiance that was led by Faye Fitzpatrick.
In addition to MCRTA members in attendance, Peter Whatton — a minister and former educator — greeted the group in attendance along with his wife, Geraldine. Visiting from Wilkshire England, he is the guest pastor at Lafayette United Methodist Church.
The program was brought by Lafayette United Methodist Church pastor and medieval history and jousting expert Gene Martino. His program featured highlights of jousting, as well as demonstrations of armor, which are connected to the original meanings behind the old sayings of “throw down the gauntlet” and a “lame excuse.” Martino’s jousting skills can be seen on display at the annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival.
Following the program, a remembrance of former educators who have passed away during the last year was held for Annette Cothron, Virginia Holland and June Smith.
The MCRTA business meeting was held following the program, with McCrary ending the day by reminding everyone of the next meeting, which will be held at the Macon County Welcome Center on Oct. 3 and sponsored by Macon Community Hospital.
