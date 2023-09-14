MACON COUNTY RETIRED TEACHERS PHOTO

Lafayette United Methodist Church pastor and medieval history and jousting expert Gene Martino spoke at the Macon County Retired Teachers Association meeting on Sept. 5.

 Submitted

The Macon County Retired Teachers Association met on Sept. 5 at Winding Stairs Park, with opening remarks from president George McCrary and a welcome from North Central Telephone Cooperative’s Amy Phelps, who sponsored the meeting and provided lunch from Pit Stop BBQ.

Carl Gregory prayed prior to the lunch, followed by the pledge of allegiance that was led by Faye Fitzpatrick.

