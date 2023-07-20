Two students from the Tri-County Electric service area spent a week in the nation’s capital as delegates of the 2023 Washington Youth Tour.

Red Boiling Springs High School rising senior Bailey Massengille and Metcalfe County (Kentucky) High School’s Anna Grace Blythe joined 128 other students from across Tennessee on the week-long trip, which began on June 16.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.