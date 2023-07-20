Two students from the Tri-County Electric service area spent a week in the nation’s capital as delegates of the 2023 Washington Youth Tour.
Red Boiling Springs High School rising senior Bailey Massengille and Metcalfe County (Kentucky) High School’s Anna Grace Blythe joined 128 other students from across Tennessee on the week-long trip, which began on June 16.
The annual event is sponsored by Tri-County Electric and the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association.
The students were selected for the trip by writing a short story titled “Co-ops Connect,” that explains how that co-ops connect communities with energy, education, broadband, economic development and more.
this trip to the students in
our communities that we serve,” Tri-County Electric marketing assistant Lindsay Wilkinson said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for
the delegates to learn about our government, the history of our nation, and how cooperatives make our communities better. They
meet many other delegates from different states, allowing them to expand their social and leadership skills.”
While in Washington, D.C., the Tennessee Youth Tour delegates saw the White House and memorials to past presidents Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, as well as monuments honoring the sacrifices of veterans of World War II and the Vietnam and Korean wars.
museums of the Smithsonian Institution, the touring students saw and experienced natural, historical and artistic treasures. Other fun stops included historic homes of former presidents — George Washington’s Mount Vernon and Jefferson’s Monticello — as well as the National Museum of the Marine
Corps, the Washington National Cathedral and a boat cruise down the Potomac River. The group also paid a solemn and sobering visit to Arlington National Cemetery, where the delegates laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Delegates were welcomed to the U.S. Capitol by Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, as well as other members of the Tennessee congressional delegation. The students had the opportunity to take photos and ask them questions.
While there, winners were announced in the statewide competition for the Robert McCarty Memorial Scholarships for having the overall first, second and third-place short stories of the thousands submitted across the state for this year’s contest. The scholarships are named in memory of Robert McCarty, an employee of Volunteer Energy Cooperative and long-time chaperone on the annual youth tour.
Ernee Webb, a senior from Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, was awarded a $10,000 Cooperative Youth Ambassador Scholarship. Webb was a 2022 delegate on the Washington Youth Tour.
Delegates who remain engaged with their sponsoring cooperative during their senior year and complete certain community service requirements are eligible
for the scholarship. Webb’s name was randomly selected among the 25 delegates from across the state who completed the requirements.
“We are owned by our members, and it’s important that our member-owners understand how that makes us different,” said Tri-County Electric Chief Operating Officer Paul Thompson.
strong leadership, and the youth rour is one way we
can help prepare students
for the roles they may one
President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1957 when he encouraged electric cooperatives to
send young people to the nation’s capital. Since then, more than 6,000 young Tennesseans have participated in the Washington Youth Tour as delegates.
