Red Boiling Springs High School rising senior Bailey Massengille was recently selected as the overall winner of the Electric Cooperative Writing Contest.
Each year, Tri-County Electric partners with statewide organizations in Tennessee and Kentucky to sponsor the Electric Cooperative Writing Contest. Winners also qualify for thousands of dollars in scholarships.
High-school juniors are asked to submit a short story, not exceeding 900 words, of a specific title each year. This year’s story title was Electric Cooperatives Connect.
The short stories are judged on appropriate treatment of theme and knowledge of subject, originality and creativity, and grammar and composition.
Tri-County Electric had winners from five area high schools. Four students will be attending the Washington Youth Tour from Tri-County’s service area, and they will be accompanied by Lindsay Wilkinson, the Tri-County marketing assistant, and Tammy Marlow, a Red Boiling Springs High School English teacher.
All five of this area’s first-place winners received $100, and the three second-place winners received $50.
Red Boiling Springs High SchoolBailey Massengille — first-place winner at RBSHS and first-place winner overall
ShaLissa Hix — second-place winner at RBSHS
Cumberland County High SchoolLance Willen — first-place winner at CCHS
Trousdale County High SchoolDalton Malmin — first-place winner at TCHS
Seth Knapp — second-place winner at TCHS
Metcalfe County (KY) High SchoolAnna Grace Blythe — first-place winner at MCHS
Clay County High SchoolErica Rich — first-place winner at CCHS
Brooklyn Becker — second-place winner at CCHS
