Elliott McGuire, of the Macon County High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter, was named the state winner of the environmental and natural resources management proficiency, at the 93rd Tennessee FFA State Convention in Gatlinburg.
This title was earned after qualifying in the proficiency area with his Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) at the regional level and moving on to compete against the top individuals from each region of Tennessee.
McGuire is now eligible to represent Tennessee at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October.
FFA members enrolled in agriculture education classes each have a Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE). The program is year-round and made up of research projects, work placements or entrepreneurial enterprises where agricultural skills and knowledge are learned in the agriscience classroom. Awards in proficiency areas are used to reinforce excellence and growth in the work-based learning experiences.
McGuire’s SAE began with a love for the outdoors and nature. His involvement in both the Boy Scouts of America and the national FFA organization led to a natural transition of working on research projects involving wildlife and native plant species.
Over his time in high school, McGuire has worked closely with Winding Stairs Park, the Macon County Visitor’s Center, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.
McGuire is the son of Marty and Regina McGuire of Lafayette, and his FFA advisors are Aaron Walls, Ken Roark and Kaitlyn Farmer.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.