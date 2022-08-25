Students joined together to celebrate what makes FFA an integral part of society. Whether it’s foods on the table, socially responsive forestry, or what makes landscaping beautiful and functional, these agriculture students will learn it all.
This is their fourth year to hold the AG Olympics and feast on grilled hotdogs and chips. Feed sack races and hay stacking were just a few of the contests the students participated in where the Olympic torch was lit.
About 60 students participated.
The first meeting at MCHS followed all the parliamentary procedures for the freshmen to learn and carry on to their senior years.
The students led the meeting, but Aaron Walls, one of the AG teachers present, discussed the types of events the students would be involved in. Walls said “competitions and regional events would be an integral part of the activities.”
Walls said “that it could be anything from meeting the governor to discuss environmental issues, to regional conferences at the state level.”
The students presented how Alexis White earned the Turn the Key award. As an AG instructor with only a few years of teaching, White was voted on by fellow AG instructors. Walls said “events like these are important for our program.”
The students grilled hot dogs for the group before heading out for a few Olympic events. The chapter will meet again on Sept. 14.
