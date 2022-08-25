Feed Sack Races at the AG Olympics opening event

FFA students partake in the AG Olympics with the feed sack race.

 Kim Gregory Ward/Macon County Times

Students joined together to celebrate what makes FFA an integral part of society. Whether it’s foods on the table, socially responsive forestry, or what makes landscaping beautiful and functional, these agriculture students will learn it all.

This is their fourth year to hold the AG Olympics and feast on grilled hotdogs and chips. Feed sack races and hay stacking were just a few of the contests the students participated in where the Olympic torch was lit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.