Elliott McGuire, Dawson Shrum, Avery Davis and Caden Huntsman of the Macon County High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter were named the state-winning team of the Forestry Career Development Event (CDE) at the 93rd Tennessee FFA State Convention, which was held in Gatlinburg.
The team earned the title after qualifying at the regional level and competing last week against the top teams from each region of Tennessee.
The Macon County FFA forestry team is now eligible to represent Tennessee at the National FFA Convention, which will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, this October.
CDEs are designed to prepare member participants for careers in agriculture. The events challenge and test the member’s technical, leadership and teamwork skills. Additionally, members must demonstrate a thorough knowledge of the subject matter.
Team and individual competitive events are used to reinforce what is taught at the chapter level in agriculture, food and natural resources classrooms, as a part of the three-circle model of agricultural education.
The Tennessee FFA Forestry CDE is designed to stimulate student interest and to promote the forestry industry as a career choice. It also provides recognition for those who have demonstrated skills and competencies as a result of forestry instruction in the agriculture education classroom. Students competing in the Forestry CDE go through a general knowledge exam, tree identification, equipment identification, chainsaw parts identification, and diseases and disorder identification practicums.
