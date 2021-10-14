Maddox Crowder proved to be calm and collected well beyond his years as he shot nine-under-par to win the two-day TSSAA Class AA Golf Tournament held Monday and Tuesday at Sevierville Golf Club.
The 15-year-old Macon County freshman led the tournament by one stroke after shooting a six-under-par 66 on the first day of the tournament. He then followed that up with a bogey-free round of 69 (three-under-par) to defeat Carson Kammann of Knoxville West by one shot to claim the state title.
“It wasn’t really nerve-wrecking until about the 15th or 16th hole. It was kind of getting more intense. At 17, there is a tucked pin on the back corner of the green with water behind, so you couldn’t go long and you couldn’t go left, so I just knew I needed to hit a good shot there. I ended up birdieing that hole to go two up going into 18, which was nice. After that, I had a good feeling about it,” Crowder said.
His initial goal was just to make the state tournament as a freshman. But once he got to the tournament, he was eager to see how he stacked up against the best high school golfers in Tennessee. It didn’t take long for Crowder to figure out that he belonged there.
“Just making it as a freshman was my goal, and then to get there and kind of give myself a chance to win it, and after the first day I did give myself a chance to win,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘All right. Let’s just go out there and win it tomorrow.’ It was an awesome experience. It was pretty nerve-wrecking down the stretch, but it was fun. It was a battle for sure.”
Crowder said he owed his calmness in the midst of the pressure-packed tournament to having played in a number of junior amateur tournaments, including the U.S. Junior where a number of college coaches were on hand to watch.
“It helps that I’ve played in so many tournaments over the years. The state tournament is a big tournament. I played in the U.S. Junior earlier this summer and that was a big deal with a bunch of college coaches watching, a bunch of people watching the biggest junior tournament in golf,” Crowder said. “That kind of helped with learning how to handle all that pressure, and to keep calm and keep on hitting shots and just give yourself chances.”
Crowder hit his driver well both days of the tournament, but said that his wedge play was perhaps the strongest part of his game, which gave him confidence.
“I hit my driver really well, which helps out a lot. But I feel like my wedge did particularly well over the two days. I gave myself a lot of opportunities to make putts. That helped out a lot,” Crowder said. “It gave me lots of chances to make a birdie, and when you make a couple, it gives you a little more confidence, and you feel like you can make anything.”
Crowder’s father, Chris, who first got Maddox started playing golf at around age 8 or 9, was proud of his son’s accomplishments. It didn’t take him long to notice that his son had a natural knack for the game.
“When he was about 10, I noticed that it came sort of naturally to him. We started getting him a few lessons here and there, and he started practicing more and everything got better quickly. That’s when I knew that golf was probably going to be the sport for him,” Chris Crowder said.
The elder Crowder began getting Maddox some lessons from golf pros and teachers in the area like Johnny Warren in Gallatin and Jeff Pierce in Bowling Green, Ky., to help him refine his game.
“He’s taken lessons from Johnny Warren in Gallatin, who has given lessons to many D-1 players. He’s one of the premier teachers, probably the best in the state of Tennessee. And he’s taken some lessons from Jeff Pierce at Old Stone, who also teaches Brooks Koepka, who is on the PGA Tour,” Chris Crowders said.
It culminated in a state title for Maddox, and a proud father in Chris.
“Maddox played really well. He didn’t have any bogeys the second day. He had eight birdies and two bogeys the first day. I thought he played really well considering the amount of pressure that was on him as a young kid,” Chris Crowder said.
Maddox won by staying out of trouble on the course, as he had 11 birdies and just two bogeys in the entire tournament.
“I played really solid. I didn’t make a bogey all day on Tuesday. I hit most fairways and I hit most greens. For the most part, I was just playing solid and wasn’t really struggling much. I was just trying to make him beat me. I just played real solid out there,” he said.
