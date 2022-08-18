A special education teacher at Macon County High School is facing drug charges after first responders and deputies were dispatched Aug. 4 to a residence on Haydenburge Ridge Road.
EMS and officers found a woman on her bed, unresponsive but breathing. The report indicated there were numerous pills and pill bottles in the room.
Deshena D. Halliburton, 37, of Whitleyville was carried to the ambulance. EMS workers reported administering Narcan in the ambulance and she improved. The two officers returned to the house and requested to search the premises. Halliburton’s mother consented to the search, according to the sheriff’s department report.
Numerous pills were found, some in labeled containers, others were not, deputies reported. Officers searched a backpack and a substance was found that law enforcement said appeared to be heroin.
Halliburton refused any additional medical treatment from EMS. Halliburton was then placed under arrest and transported to jail.
At the jail, the pills and substances were tested. Confirmation was made of heroin and fentanyl, in addition to baclofen pills. Hydrocodone was also found, according to the report.
Halliburton was arrested on possession of schedule I drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, and possession of legend drugs.
She was held on a $10,000 bond. She was released Aug. 5.
