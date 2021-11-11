A 16-year-old junior at Macon County High School sustained injuries on Nov. 2 when she was hit in the school parking lot by a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile male.
Cadence Carter, 16, who is a junior at MCHS and a member of the Macon County Tigerettes basketball team, apparently came out from behind a parked car and was struck by the driver, who stated to police that he did not see her coming.
Carter was hit by the car on its passenger’s side and was thrown upon the hood of the vehicle and then struck the windshield before going into the air and then falling to the ground about 50 feet from where she was initially struck.
Carter was transported to the hospital with her injuries. She suffered a broken wrist from the incident as well as being scraped and bruised. Her left foot was also placed in a walking boot, and she had lots of muscle soreness and tightness.
Sgt. Matthew Looper viewed video footage of the incident provided by Macon County SRO Terry Atkins. The video showed Carter running fro the school through the parking lot and passing two parked vehicles that may have blocked her view of the travel lane and the approaching vehicle, according to the report from the Lafayette Police Department.
The video also apparently showed that the driver of the car was going excessively over the 10 miles per hour posted speed limit in the parking lot.
