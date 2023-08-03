Macon County High School teens recently joined approximately 430 youth and adults across the state at the TNSTRONG (Tennessee Stop Tobacco and Revolutionize Our New Generation) Youth Summit held in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Over the course of this three-day conference, attendees heard from leading tobacco prevention experts and networked with like-minded peers. The goal of the conference was to equip attendees with the tools to reach peers and adults in the continuing effort to protect people from the harmful effects of tobacco use.
Macon County High School TNSTRONG Ambassadors, Serenity Ponder, Aaliyah Copp and Mia Copp, helped lead tobacco prevention efforts while at the TNSTRONG Summit by facilitating a breakout session for student and staff peers. In their breakout session, they discussed ‘Firsthand Experiences as a TNSTRONG Ambassador’ and encouraged peers to apply to be a TNSTRONG Ambassador. Serenity, Aaliyah, and Mia are 3 of 20 TNSTRONG Ambassadors across the state and are showing great effort to help reduce tobacco/nicotine use in Macon County.
Teachers, Molly Austin and Marlie Wheeler, led the TNSTRONG team of eight Macon County High School students. Students who attended the event included Aaliyah Copp, Mia Copp, Lillie Crook, Crystalin East, Miriam Garcia-Hernandez, Abigail Moore, Diamond Nunez and Serenity Ponder. After attending the summit, many of them are eager to come back next year and continue their efforts in spreading awareness about the harms of tobacco use!
If you are interested in joining the TNSTRONG movement or forming a team, please contact Macon County Health Department Health Educator, Halee Porter, at 615-666-2142 or Halee.Porter@tn.gov.
