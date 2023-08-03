Macon County High School teens recently joined approximately 430 youth and adults across the state at the TNSTRONG (Tennessee Stop Tobacco and Revolutionize Our New Generation) Youth Summit held in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Over the course of this three-day conference, attendees heard from leading tobacco prevention experts and networked with like-minded peers. The goal of the conference was to equip attendees with the tools to reach peers and adults in the continuing effort to protect people from the harmful effects of tobacco use.

