NASHVILLE — Macon County High School students Anna Johns and Rawley Ritchie were in Nashville March 21-23 for the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association’s annual Youth Leadership Summit. The juniors were sponsored by Tri-County Electric.
Delegates to the event receive a hands-on look at state government, learn networking and leadership skills and develop a better understanding of their local electric cooperatives.
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett welcomed the students to the Capitol, where they visited with legislators, sat in on committee meetings and debated and voted on a mock bill.
In addition to meeting lawmakers and experiencing the state Capital, students also developed their leadership and teambuilding skills at the Joe C. Davis YMCA Outdoor Center at Camp Widjiwagen, completed a leadership training course with leadership expert Amy Gallimore and met Trooper Shane Moore and K9 officer Sumo from the Tennessee Executive Protection Detail. Students also spent a morning at Middle Tennessee Electric in Murfreesboro for a behind-the-scenes look at an electric cooperative.
“The YLS trip was more than a phenomenal experience for me,” MCHS junior Rawley Ritchie said.”To learn all about what our Electric Cooperatives do for our state was a privilege for me. The environment in which I was placed in while on the trip was very comfortable and I’m more than happy I was able to attend.”
Delegates to the Youth Leadership Summit are encouraged to be leaders and use their talents to improve rural Tennessee.
“The future is built on the investments we make today, and there is no greater investment that we can make than to prepare these young people to face the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow,” said Todd Blocker, vice president of member relations for the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association and director of the Youth Leadership Summit. “These students are selected by their local electric co-ops, school officials and guidance counselors, and they truly are the best and the brightest. The Youth Leadership Summit is an example of the many ways that electric co-ops are building a brighter Tennessee.”
“Today’s youth are the future leaders of our community,” said Tri-County Electric Chief Executive Officer, Paul Thompson. “We hope they will continue to live in this area long after they finish their education. The future of our community depends on strong, well-prepared leaders and programs like the Youth Leadership Summit are an investment that will pay dividends. It is an honor for Tri-County Electric to help prepare our youth for these future opportunities.”
Tri-County Electric, owned and operated by those they serve, is at 405 College St., Lafayette. Contact them at 1-800-369-2111 or www.tcemc.org.
— Submitted
