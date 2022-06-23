LAFAYETTE, Tenn. — Macon County High School teens from June 5-7 joined approximately 370 youth and adults across the state at the TNSTRONG (Tennessee Stop Tobacco and Revolutionize Our New Generation) Youth Summit in Chattanooga.
During the three-day conference, attendees heard from leading tobacco prevention experts and networked with like-minded peers. The goal of the conference was to equip attendees with the tools to reach peers and adults in the continuing effort to protect people from the harmful effects of tobacco use.
Macon County High School student and TNSTRONG ambassador, Kaci Taylor helped lead tobacco prevention efforts while at the TNSTRONG Summit by facilitating a breakout session for student and staff peers. In her session, she talked about how to become a TNSTRONG Ambassador and responsibilities of that position. She also discussed how to promote the TNSTRONG cause through videos and other social media outlets. Kaci is one of 12 TNSTRONG Ambassadors across the state and is making great plans to help reduce tobacco/nicotine use in Macon County.
Family and Consumer Science Teacher Molly Austin led her team to the youth summit along with parent chaperone, Melissa Shockley, and eight MCHS students. Students who attended the event included Michaela Brawner, Aaliyah Copp, Lillie Crook, Crystalin East, Miriam Hernandez, Serenity Ponder, Carlie Shockley and Taylor.
Anyone interested in joining the TNSTRONG movement or forming a team, please contact Macon County Health Department Health Educator, Halee Porter, at 615-666-2142 or Halee.Porter@tn.gov.
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.
— Submitted
