The Macon County Health Department joined with Macon County High School TNSTRONG (Tennessee Stop Tobacco and Revolutionize Our New Generation) students for the eighth annual Tennessee Quit Week from Feb. 20-24.
Tennessee Quit Week is intended to encourage Tennesseans, specifically Macon County residents, who want to quit using tobacco products to take advantage of the state’s free resource, the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, 1-800-QUIT-NOW. All services are free to Tennesseans and can double a tobacco user’s chance of quitting successfully.
Macon TNSTRONG students supplied this information by staking a combination of Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine and tobacco/vaping facts yard signs at Macon County High School, Macon County Junior High, and Lafayette Elementary. The yard signs contained a variety of information about tobacco/vaping use and included the QuitLine phone number, 1-800-QUIT-NOW, and text service, “QUIT” to 615-795-0600.
TNSTRONG students also set up a tobacco education booth at their school for fellow Macon County High School students, staff, and families. This booth contained displays showing the harmful effects of nicotine products. They also provided cessation resources and handouts about tobacco/vaping awareness.
The student leaders encouraged peers and adults to sign a tobacco-free pledge, which stated, “I understand nicotine products have health risks and consequences. I understand that nicotine in any form is harmful, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes/vapes, chew tobacco, snus, and any other product containing nicotine. I pledge to say “NO” to tobacco or nicotine products.”
During Tennessee Quit Week 2023, 105 students and nine adults signed this tobacco-free pledge.
Since vaping incidences are on the rise in Macon County schools, Macon TNSTRONG students also placed signs in multiple bathroom stalls at Macon County High School, Macon County Junior High, and Lafayette Elementary School. Each sign contained different tobacco/vaping prevention messages and can be updated throughout the school year.
Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and disability in the U.S., and annual health-care costs in Tennessee directly caused by smoking are $3.10 billion. Besides calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW, Tennesseans can text “QUIT” to 615-795-0600 or access www.tnquitline.com for free coaching and nicotine replacement patches, if eligible.
