The Macon County Health Department joined with Macon County High School TNSTRONG (Tennessee Stop Tobacco and Revolutionize Our New Generation) students for the eighth annual Tennessee Quit Week from Feb. 20-24.

Tennessee Quit Week is intended to encourage Tennesseans, specifically Macon County residents, who want to quit using tobacco products to take advantage of the state’s free resource, the Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, 1-800-QUIT-NOW. All services are free to Tennesseans and can double a tobacco user’s chance of quitting successfully.

Submitted

