Here are the top 10 students from Macon County High School’s 2022 class:
1. Wesley A. Talley, 5.000 GPA, valedictorian
2. Cameron L. Houston, 4.973 GPA, salutatorian
3. Kara A. Case, 4.968 GPA
4. Molly E. Brawner, 4.947 GPA
5. Cody C. Cothron, 4.943 GPA
6. Julie P. Willis, 4.936 GPA
7. Macie L. Dillard, 4.933 GPA
8. Alexandra C. Maddox, 4.929 GPA
8. Noah G. Hix, 4.929 GPA
10. Devin J. Shrum, 4.923 GPA
10. Thomas A. Herbert, 4.923 GPA
Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.