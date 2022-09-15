The Macon County High School volleyball team is on a roll at the mid-point of the district season play, sitting in first place with four more district matches to play.
“Our team is really coming together,” said head coach Brooke Smith. “They really pull for each other. They really want it, you can tell. They want to win. They are very competitive.”
The Tigerettes are gelling in all three classes, led by seniors Ellie Coley, Cadence Carter Allie Thompson and Kenna Wyatt. The juniors and sophomores are playing well, too, Smith said.
The district is comprised of Macon County, White House, White House Heritage, Liberty Creek and Greenbrier.
Macon struggled during a recent tournament in the Mid-TN Classic but were hampered by Thompson’s foot injury. She’s returned to the lineup and the Tigerettes are looking at the rest of the season to cement their chances for a district title.
The Tigerettes have a shot to advance in the post-season, Smith said.
The junior class includes Karly Tirjan, Nevaeh Troutt, Lillia Williamsand Kaydence Walrond. Sophomores are Cadence Davenport, Journey Beasley, Bree Griggs, Miranda Kirby Greenley Clayborne and Gracelynn Wilson.
The next district game is Sept. 15 against White House. The match begins at 6 p.m.
Macon County, before leaving to participate in the Rocky Top Classic on Friday, were 6-7 overall and 4-0 in the district. The stretch without Thompson hurt the overall record, but Smith says the team is back in full force heading into the second half of the season.
Other remaining district matches are:
• Sept. 22 at White House Heritage
• Sept. 27 at home against Liberty Creek (Senior Night)
• Sept. 29 at Greenbrier.
The district semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 4, followed by the finals Oct. 6. The district will be played at Greenbrier.
Macon also has one remaining non-district game — Sept. 26 at Eagleville.
