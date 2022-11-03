FFA students gathered from across the country in Indianapolis for the FFA convention and expo. Celebrating its 95th year, the organizers believe students will find out who they are, who they want to become, and how they can change the world as it grows. The MCHS students participated in proficiency awards and chapter awards where they attended multiple workshops and sessions geared toward leadership and industry professionalism.
MCHS sent 27 students to the convention. Along with teacher Aaron Walls, the group had an amazing time. Walls said the group should be proud.
“The group made history with the MCHS chapter attaining a two star National Chapter Award,” Walls said. “This means we were recognized as a FFA chapter that actively implemented the mission and strategies of the organization. Our chapter implemented chapter operations using the Nation Quality Chapter Standards, and a Program of Activities that emphasizes the growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.”
Lafayette has a population of around 5,500, compared to much bigger chapters from much bigger cities. Walls said “as one of the smaller chapters attending, our team should be proud. They were competing against much larger chapters. And one team of Delaney Turner, Ella Flynn, Caden Huntsman and Lukas Pharris placed 12th in the nation. Yes, 12th! These young men and women competed in the National Quiz Contest, and yes, 12th!”
The local team in the National Junior Quiz contest competed and placed 21st. There were were Casen Austin, Kamryn Vester, Emma Parrish and Kenley Roark.
Before the students added their comments, Walls had just one more thing to say “these students achieved so much, they should really proud.”
Flynn said, “I participated in a lot of sessions, and walking on stage representing our chapter’s win ... it was such an exciting moment. Meeting the national officers and shaking their hands was such an honor. Meeting new FFA people (70,000 attended) was a highlight this year. We made memories that will last us a lifetime.”
Huntsman said, “I was excited to represent our chapter. The workshops were excellent, and gave us ideas on how we can achieve more. I went with our team to the National Quiz, and placed second from our group. We met with the Tennessee officers, and that was an fun. This is my second time going, and this year was the most fun.”
“This was my first time going,” said Lukas Pharris. “I competed in the Junior Quiz, and we placed 21st in the nation. That was definitely a great experience. We attended a rodeo, a Christmas tree farm, and a lot of other fun stuff while there. A great thing for us to achieve is those contacts you make while you are there. The connection you get with them, you know you’ll be working with them one day.”
