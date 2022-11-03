FFA students gathered from across the country in Indianapolis for the FFA convention and expo. Celebrating its 95th year, the organizers believe students will find out who they are, who they want to become, and how they can change the world as it grows. The MCHS students participated in proficiency awards and chapter awards where they attended multiple workshops and sessions geared toward leadership and industry professionalism.

MCHS sent 27 students to the convention. Along with teacher Aaron Walls, the group had an amazing time. Walls said the group should be proud.

