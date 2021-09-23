A Westmoreland man was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated sexual battery, last Thursday by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.
Westmoreland’s Chico Dewayne Knight, 42, was alleged to have assaulted a mentally handicapped 24-year-old woman on Green Valley Road in Lafayette on Sept. 13.
Knight was at the residence, according to the police affidavit, and was told several times by both the victim and her parents that he needed to leave the residence. Knight then, according to the report, then ripped the victim’s shirt, exposing her breasts and then grabbing them.
On Sept. 16, police went to 492 Pointe Lane in Lafayette, to the residence of Michael Hollimon. Police were there to serve the felony warrant on Knight, who was at the home. Hollimon, 42, stated to the officers that Knight was not at the residence.
At that point, a noise was heard in the back portion of the home, and officers again asked if Knight was in the residence. Hollimon said it was “the kids” making noise.
Officers inside the residence were informed and told that that Officer Tyler Gann had apprehended Knight using his taser as he was trying to escape outside a back bedroom window.
Knight was transported to the Macon County Jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated criminal trespassing, evading arrest and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $35,000, with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Hollimon, who attempted to hide Knight’s whereabouts, was also arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on a charge of accessory after the fact. His bond was set at $7,000, and he is scheduled to appear Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
