English classes photo

From left, missionaries James Tolley, Dylan Lomeli and Denzil Rogers offer free English classes to Spanish-speaking residents of Macon County every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building at 52 Alton Hill Road in Lafayette.

 Submitted

Elders James Tolley, Denzil Rogers and Dylan Lomeli are serving as Spanish missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to the Hispanic community of Macon County.

The young men arrived in Macon County two weeks ago with the charge of conducting free English classes for Spanish-speaking residents who would like to better their English skills.

