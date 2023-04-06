Elders James Tolley, Denzil Rogers and Dylan Lomeli are serving as Spanish missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to the Hispanic community of Macon County.
The young men arrived in Macon County two weeks ago with the charge of conducting free English classes for Spanish-speaking residents who would like to better their English skills.
“We are missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,” said Tolley. “Specifically, we are the Spanish missionaries. We speak to the Hispanic community and tell them about Jesus Christ, and we teach free English classes because English, especially in the United States (U.S.), is a very essential language to know.”
Rogers added, “English class for us, the Spanish-speaking missionaries, is just something we love doing. It’s pretty much an underserved community. Learning English gives (them) such an advantage.”
According to Lomeli, his desire is to develop relationships in the Hispanic community in which he serves.
“It is really cool to see when you come to these classes, that you get to know each other’s cultures, and you get to create relationships with each other,” said Lomeli. “The Hispanic community is so welcoming. They are the people who, if they have food on their counter and see someone else in need, will give it to them, because they know what it’s like to be in that position.”
Lomeli indicated that there is a great desire among the older Spanish-speaking community to become fluent in English just as their children have become fluent.
“We have seen our Hispanic friends bring their kids to the English classes,” said Lomeli. “A lot of them have lived in the States for a while, so their kids speak perfect English. The parents, they know only know Spanish and very little English, but most of them want to learn English well. They’ve said that they want to use it more at their work so they can communicate better with everyone.”
Although the missionaries have only been serving in Macon County for a short time, this is not their first assignment. Nor do they expect it to be their last.
“Every five to six weeks, we find out if we will stay or if we will move on,” said Lomeli. “We are the first Spanish missionaries in this area. Depending on how this rolls, we will see if they will send others Spanish missionaries to Macon County.”
According to Lomeli, the missionaries have had a good response to the free English classes that they have been offering.
“We’ve held three classes so far since we’ve been here,” said Lomeli. “We’ve had up to eight people attend. It seems like every time we have a class, someone new comes in.”
For those wishing to take advantage of the free English classes, the classes will be held each Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building, located at 52 Alton Hill Road in Lafayette.
For more information, individuals can call 270-571-2207.
