Saturday was probably more suited for duck races down the streets of Red Boiling Springs than a music festival. But a little rain did not deter Anthony Walker from launching his first show of the monthly music festival that he planned at Old Lake Park.
Music was provided by Jerry Wayne + Dirty Feet and Curt Karrick.
“Small crowd due to the rain, but those there seemed to enjoy it,” Walker said. “Curt Karrick really rocked it. We have a few kinks to work out before next month, but for a rainy Saturday, I’m pretty pleased.”
Walker wants to have an evening of music on the first Saturday of every month. “Spring, summer and fall are great for the outdoor concerts,” Walker said, “in the winter months, like December through March, carry on the event, but perhaps make it a barn jam session. We hope for events every month.
“We hope to keep all the bands local who play. Just keep it community-based to start. There is enough talent locally, that it should be a great event. Revitalization of these small communities is the future. Nashville may continue to grow, but we are hoping to organically grow just by focusing on these small communities.”
(0) comments
