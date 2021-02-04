Another Dollar General location is expected to open soon in Lafayette.
The new store — which is located at 886 Highway 52 Bypass East — will be the fourth Dollar General store in Macon County, along with stores inside the city limits of both Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs in addition to a Westmoreland store that opened last July in the western portion of Macon County.
There could soon be a fifth Dollar General store in the county as the company is reviewing the possibility of adding a new store that would be located off of Scottsville Road, near Ragland Drive and Parkview Street.
Dollar General anticipates that it will make a final decision on that potential store by sometime this spring.
The store at 886 Highway 52 Bypass East is expected to open within the next two months, depending upon the progress of construction.
Information provided by Dollar General reads, “Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations. In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”
Like most Dollar General locations, it is expected to employ 6-10 individuals, depending on the individual needs of the store.
Anyone interested may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.
The retail outlet sells food, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing.
The new location will have approximately 7,200 square feet of sales floor space.
In addition to the Dollar General locations in Macon County, there are other locations just across the county lines, in Hermitage Springs (Clay County) and a second location in Westmoreland (Sumner County).
