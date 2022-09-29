The motorist who was involved in a police pursuit Friday during the Macon County High School Homecoming Parade says he regrets his actions that led to the cancellation of the event.

James S. Corum, 51, of Lafayette, who is hospitalized in Nashville after suffering injuries when a Central Elementary School resource officer rammed his car to protect nearby children, says he did not intend to harm anyone Friday.

