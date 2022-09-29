The motorist who was involved in a police pursuit Friday during the Macon County High School Homecoming Parade says he regrets his actions that led to the cancellation of the event.
James S. Corum, 51, of Lafayette, who is hospitalized in Nashville after suffering injuries when a Central Elementary School resource officer rammed his car to protect nearby children, says he did not intend to harm anyone Friday.
“I did not realize it was a big thing. I knew I needed to get home,” Corum said from his hospital room. “I kept going because of some legal issues, and I felt like they would soon back off.
“I wasn’t trying to hurt those kids. I regret trying to run from the officers. It wasn’t a plan to hurt anyone. But the officer hit me hard.”
Corum, who said he has a broken femur, has been charged with vehicular assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on a suspended or revoked license, violation of the registration law and proof of insurance.
Corum has a court date on Nov.16.
