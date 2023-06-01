Across the state, schools are readying programs to help support students affected by Tennessee’s third grade retention law.
Macon County is no different.
The law requires all third graders to receive an “on-track” or “mastered” score on the English Language Arts (ELA) portion of their Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test. The law went into effect for this school year, and if a student receives a “below proficient” or “approaching proficient” score, the student could be retained in the third grade.
There were 340 third grade students who took the TCAP test in Macon County. The school district was on par with the state-wide average, with 40% of students attaining the required score. The other 60% of students were required to choose one of three options.
Students who did not meet the testing requirements can retake their TCAP test, attend an summer learning program and show growth on the post-test administered at the end of the program, or a student can be assigned a tutor through the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) for the upcoming school year.
“Our number of kids that’s going to have to make that choice of going to summer school or tutoring or both is going to be way lower than 60%,” Macon County Schools Director Shawn Carter said. “Most of our kids that were identified are going to meet the (promotion) requirements based on the last benchmark (test). We did have some kids improve their score and met the requirement through the retake as well.”
The appeal process began on Tuesday.
“We’ve opened up all three of our elementary schools for parents to come up and appeal,” Carter said. “We also sent information home (so that) they can appeal it themselves at home and not come to school. So they’ve got the option of appealing it from home with directions we’ve sent. They’ve got the option of coming to school and somebody walking them through the process to appeal. Some parents have elected for the school to do the appeal on their behalfs.”
Carter anticipates many appeals being filed.
“We’ll have numerous (appeal) exemptions,” Carter said. “Most of the (appeal) exemptions will be because of the last benchmark tests.”
An appeal can be granted based on whether or not a student scored at or above the 40th%ile on their last universal reading screener test, which helps assess a student’s reading and fluency skills. An appeal can also be granted if a a catastrophic event occurred in the student’s life leading up to the TCAP test.
“We’ve been sending communications home to parents all this year,” Carter said. “Our resources have been on our website. We are offering the summer learning camps for third graders this summer that need that option. Bus service will run to those students whose parents choose to send them. Kids that are going to have to go to summer school, or who elect to go to summer school, May 31 (Wednesday) will be their first day.”
The summer learning program in Macon County will last for 16 days. Students are required to attend 90% of the time in order to be promoted to fourth grade.
“They’re allowed one missed day,” Carter said. “If they have to miss more than one day, we’ve got two optional days that third graders can come and make up the days.”
