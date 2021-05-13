A Murfreesboro man was served with a warrant, arrested and charged with aggravated statutory rape on Sunday.
Walter Edward Word, 25, was charged after the two incidents allegedly occurred last year.
According to the arrest reports, Word had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old female in a Lafayette Landing apartment on June 4, 2020.
A video of the incident revealed that Word was the individual having sex as a tattoo that appears on his chest was visible in the video.
The mother of the female positively identified her in the video.
Less than a week earlier, Lafayette Police Department detectives observed Word having intercourse with a 14-year-old female.
Word allegedly recorded the video and sent it to the female’s phone.
Word’s bond was set at $70,000, and his court date is slated for Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.