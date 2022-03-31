The first Red Boiling Springs Music Festival and Marketplace is April 9 at Old Lake Park. It’s another community event designed for Macon County to enjoy, and the end goal is to provide more funding for a planned community center.
“We’re trying to raise money for the youth and the elderly” to enjoy a community center, 37150 Community Center volunteer organizer Amber Miller said. “We’re trying to do it for both.”
The 37150 Community Center is a nonprofit raising money for the project.
Miller said children don’t have much to do in the small community after school.
“This is our first year” for the festival,” Miller said. “We’re just trying to bring some things back to the community. We wanted to try something different this year.”
She said the goal is to have a community center in two years.
“We’re trying to purchase a building this year,” Miller said. “We do have one targeted and we’re trying to get through inspections. The building we’re looking at will have to be re-done, so that’s why we’re looking at electrical” wiring to determine if the downtown building will be a good fit financially.
“It’s not a definite yet. We’ve got to make sure it’s feasible,” she said. “We’re trying to keep it in Red Boiling Springs and keep it close to the school and help kids with their homework and things like that.”
The building, which is behind the post office, is vacant.
“It’s going to take a lot of money,” she said.
Music will begin at noon Saturday, April 9, with the marketplace opening at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $5.
