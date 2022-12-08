Through a grant sponsored by NCTC, Macon County Schools has been awarded $5,000 from The Foundation for Rural Service (FRS). Macon County Schools plans to supplement course work with unmanned aircraft, which will specifically benefit the agriculture department.
This coursework will give students the foundational knowledge which will allow them to pursue an industry recognized certification, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Remote Pilot Certificate (Part 107), which is portable to other industries and required to fly drones for profit. This course will be the capstone course for all three agricultural programs: Veterinary Science, Horticulture Science and Agricultural Engineering.
This year’s grant recipients are part of the largest number of grants FRS has ever awarded. Thirty-one projects and organizations in communities served by NTCA members such as NCTC are recipients of a 2022 FRS Community Grant. A total of $142,000 across the country will support projects including upgrading computer technology and STEM projects at schools and libraries, updating and purchasing new technology for first responders, and providing innovative spaces to support small business and entrepreneurs. FRS is proud to award these grants in partnership with NTCA member companies.
Marla Davis, academic career coach for Macon County Schools, was instrumental in putting together the application for the grant. She stated, “We will partner with another school system who has implemented drone technology into their agriculture classes, such as Covington High School, so we benefit from their experience. We will also partner with the local farmers to have venues within which to practice and hopefully educate farmers on the usefulness of unmanned aircraft.”
Davis also thanked NCTC for its help in receiving this grant. “They have been a true partner to Macon County Schools in so many ways,” she said.
Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter added, “The addition of the drones will enhance the learning opportunities for Macon County students and help them to pursue certifications that have not been possible in the past. An integral part of the success of any school system is the involvement of its stakeholders and NCTC has always been very willing and eager to assist in any way that they can. The Macon County School System is grateful to NCTC for their support and look forward to continuing our partnership in the future.”
NCTC supports this project and is providing a 10% match to the grant as well. NCTC President and CEO Johnny McClanahan stated, “I am excited about this program and believe it will provide a foundation of necessary and relevant skills for the students and hope it sparks an interest they pursue in higher education and beyond. I look forward to continuing to work with the school system and am encouraged about the future of our students.”
Each year, the Foundation for Rural Service gives back to rural communities through the grant program. These grants are designed to provide support to a variety of local efforts to build and sustain a high quality of life in rural America.
