Macon County Schools has been awarded $5,000 for a drone pilot program. NCTC sponsored the grant from the Foundation for Rural Service. Pictured, from left, are MCS Career and Technical Education Director Kathy Cothron, MCS Director of Schools Shawn Carter, NCTC President and CEO Johnny McClanahan, MCS CTE Director Tony Boles and MCS Academic Career Coach Marla Davis.

Through a grant sponsored by NCTC, Macon County Schools has been awarded $5,000 from The Foundation for Rural Service (FRS). Macon County Schools plans to supplement course work with unmanned aircraft, which will specifically benefit the agriculture department.

This coursework will give students the foundational knowledge which will allow them to pursue an industry recognized certification, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Remote Pilot Certificate (Part 107), which is portable to other industries and required to fly drones for profit. This course will be the capstone course for all three agricultural programs: Veterinary Science, Horticulture Science and Agricultural Engineering.

