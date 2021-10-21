NCTC will hold its 2020-21 combined annual members meeting on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. in the Macon County Junior High School front parking lot. The 2020 meeting was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so NCTC is happy to find a way to gather this year to update members—even if it has to be outdoors. Each member who attends is asked to remain in their car and tune in to FM 106.5.
The past two years may have been the busiest in NCTC’s recent history as current world events have forced families to depend on high speed internet more than ever. NCTC President and CEO Johnny McClanahan will give a report on the cooperative’s operational and financial status. Additionally, the election of the 2020 and 2021 board members will be addressed as well as the reading of the previous meeting’s minutes and any other business that may come before the membership. The 2021 community service award winner(s) will also be announced and honored. “Each year, our community service award selection committee has a difficult job in choosing a recipient. This year was no different. In fact, the committee decided to select two deserving recipients, and we think they made great choices. We look forward to presenting them with the award and honoring them the best way we can during this unique meeting,” stated McClanahan.
Attendees to the meeting are asked to use the entrance marked on the east side of the school. NCTC staff will direct traffic and sign everyone in as they enter. At the conclusion of the meeting, everyone will receive a commemorative gift and will exit out the designated exit. Due to limited logistics, there will be no additional drawing.
“We have thought about how to still have our meeting while following CDC guidelines, but we miss the personal interaction we get by being a local company,”McClanahan said. “For now, this outdoor meeting is our solution. We hope to be able to meet in person again next year.”
There is one contested director position this year. In coordination with NCTC bylaws, the director election will be held at the NCTC main office at 872 Highway 52 Bypass East in Lafayette on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.